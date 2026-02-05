CM invited for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy has invited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to attend as the chief guest at Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held from February 10 to 23. He met the CM at his camp office in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Responding positively, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of MLA Sudhir Reddy, stating that his contribution has been significant in elevating the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Temple to the status of the number one temple in the State. The CM directed officials and temple authorities to make all necessary arrangements to conduct the upcoming Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in a grand manner, ensuring that devotees receive the divine blessings of Lord Srikalahasteeswara.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also enquired in detail about the ongoing development works at the temple and the progress of temple development initiatives. MLA Sudhir Reddy briefed him on the current status and future plans aimed at enhancing pilgrim facilities and overall infrastructure.

On the occasion, the MLA presented the sacred teertha prasadams of the Lord to the CM. Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy and others were present.