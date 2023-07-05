CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for Oberai hotels in Tirupati on July 9

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone virtually for the Oberai group of hotels to be established in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Oberai group of hotels, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Newson July 9.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy held a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday and said that the stone-laying ceremony will be held at the site allotted to the Oberai Group on Alipiri-Cherlopalli road by the AP Tourism Development Corporation. The Chief Minister will unveil the plaque virtually from Gandikota in YSR district.

The Collector asked the officials concerned to complete arrangements for the programme in a foolproof manner. He directed the tourism department officials to erect German sheds at the site while the SPDCL should ensure uninterrupted power supply. The I & PR department should look after the fibre connectivity aspect. DRO Kodandarami Reddy, Tourism regional director Dr Ramana Prasad, APTDC DVM M Giridhar, district tourism officer Rupendranath Reddy and others were present.

It may be recalled here that the APTDC has allocated 20 acres of its land to Oberai hotels on lease-cum-rent basis. The agreement copies were exchanged in January this year.

The Oberai group has been planning to set up a 7-star hotel on the site. In September, 2022, the State Cabinet approved the allocation of land to Oberai group on 90 years lease at five places in the State while Tirupati was one among them.