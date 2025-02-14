CM lauds Tirupati dist Collector for successful conduct of Flamingo Festival

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar thanked all those involved in the three-day Flamingo Festival for its huge success. He assured to take up more such festivals with the inspiration of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s appreciation to promote tourism in the district.

Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu on Thursday appreciated Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, who is the chairman of district tourism council, and also the officials for the successful conduct of Flamingo Festival in Nelapattu village (Bird Sanctuary).

The Flamingo Festival, conducted from January 18 to 28 in the Bird Sanctuary, attracted a huge number of people, who appreciated the district administration for the excellent arrangements.

The Chief Minister also released a special album brought out by the district administration on Flamingo Festival at his office in Velagapudi, while reviewing the tourism department development initiatives. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar said that the Festival was conducted as per the CM’s directions as part of boosting up tourism in Tirupati district.

The festival was held in five places including Atakanithippa and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuaries, where visitors witnessed flamingos in BV Palem and boat ride was held. Symposium was held on biodiversity in Sri City and wet land conservation and also a meeting was held with industrialists to enlist their support on environmental protection and development of Pulicat Lake.

He further said that the three-day festival provided opportunity to nature lovers, students and also locals to view the birds and also create awareness among them in protecting the bird sanctuary.