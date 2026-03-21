CM Naidu to offer prayers in Tirumala today

Tirupati: Combining official review meetings with religious engagements, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began a two-day Tirupati tour on Friday that includes inaugurations, administrative reviews, and participation in Annaprasadam service for devotees.

He received a grand welcome at the helipad of SV Agricultural College in Tirupati.

District incharge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer M Ravichandra, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chittoor MP D Prasada Rao and several public representatives, along with senior district officials, received the Chief Minister on arrival.

Later, Naidu proceeded to Tirumala, where he was welcomed at Gayatri Nilayam by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and temple officials. The Chief Minister will stay overnight in Tirumala.

On Saturday morning, the Chief Minister, accompanied by family members, will offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple to mark the birthday of his grandson, Nara Devansh. Family members will participate in the temple rituals.

As part of the visit, Naidu will distribute Anna Prasadam to devotees at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex. The Chief Minister’s family will donate Rs 44 lakh towards sponsoring one day’s free meal service for pilgrims. Officials said Naidu has contributed to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust on 12 previous occasions.

The Chief Minister and his family members will personally serve food to devotees and interact with pilgrims during the programme.

Later at 10 am., Naidu will visit the Integrated Command Control Centre in Tirumala and inaugurate the TTD’s FSSAI laboratory, jointly established by the State Food Laboratory and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to strengthen food quality monitoring.

After completing the scheduled programmes, the Chief Minister will leave for Tirupati airport and depart for Hyderabad by special aircraft.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Tirupati airport, Naidu was received by DIG Shemushi Bajpai, District SP L Subba Rayudu, Joint Collector R Govindarao, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Pulivarthi Nani, Koneti Adimulam, K Murali Mohan, VM Thomas, TTD board members C Divakar Reddy and Panabaka Lakshmi, along with other officials and public representatives.