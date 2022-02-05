CM to inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu flyover soon: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the part of Srinivasa Sethu flyover, the elevated corridor meant to reduce traffic congestion in the city, soon.

MLA Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha took a ride on two-wheeler over the 2 km stretch of bridge, as part of inspecting the progress of flyover on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said the elevated corridor would reduce the traffic congestion in the city particularly on Tirumala bypass road leading to Alipiri and also cut down the travel time of pilgrims about 40 minutes. He said the Chief Minister was keenly showed interest for the early completion of the project. "Thousands of devotees across the country comes every day to Tirupati to reach Tirumala for Lord's darshan who can reach Alipiri, a foot of Tirumala hills, through the bridge within 5-10 minutes from RTC bus stand," he said. The completed part of the bridge from Srinivasam to Alipiri police station, the half kilometre stretch before Nandi Circle, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy soon, he said.

Giving budget details, he said the project was taken up with an estimated budget of about Rs 600 crore of which TTD's share is 67 per cent and remaining 33 percent was funded under Smart City project.

He informed that the TTD, which already paid Rs 75 crore from its share, decided to pay remaining balance share of Rs 250 crore soon.