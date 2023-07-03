CM YS Jagan to visit Kadapa this week

Kadapa (YSR district): In the wake of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit in the first week of July in the district, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju inspected the ongoing arrangements at Rajiv Park, Kopparthi Industrial Estate, Idupulapaya in Pulivendula and RK Valley in Gandikota on Sunday. On the occasion, the collector directed the officials to ensure completion of all pending works immediately.

To mark the late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s birthday on July 8, the Chief Minister will participate in various developmental activities. As part of it, Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurates newly constructed Rajiv Park at Rajiv Marg in Kadapa city, inaugurates CC plus CC Camera units related to Dixon Company at Koparthy Industrial Estate, new police station, new municipal administrative building, Pulivendula City Forest, Garandala River Front, Garden, AP Silk Development Centre, Academic block, Auditorium in Pulivendula town and will lay foundation for construction of a 5-star hotel by Oberoi in Gandikota.