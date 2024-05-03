Coming NDA government will attract IT companies: Lokesh

Tirupati: In a bid to revitalise IT sector and bolster employment opportunities in Visakhapatnam, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has pledged commitment that when the NDA government assumes power in the State, it will attract IT companies to the region. Speaking at an interaction programme titled ‘Hello Lokesh’ in Chandragiri on Thursday, Lokesh addressed a spectrum of issues ranging from industrial development to youth empowerment.

Drawing from his experience as the former IT Minister in TDP government, Lokesh emphasised his track record of fostering IT growth, citing successful establishment of Zoho in Tirupati among other accomplishments. Assuring the youth, he reiterated the government’s dedication to bringing in quality investments and creating job opportunities particularly in Chittoor district.

In a direct criticism of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Lokesh condemned alleged involvement in red sanders smuggling and proliferation of ganja menace in the area. He vowed to address these issues and promised to enhance security measures while also curbing the circulation of substandard liquor brands.

Responding to queries from youth regarding job prospects, Lokesh pledged to generate two lakh jobs over the course of five

years and emphasised establishment of incubators to support budding entrepreneurs.

However, Lokesh’s address wasn’t without political jabs, as he challenged CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to walk to Tirumala alongside Chandrababu Naidu, to see who will reach first and who is active.

Comparing the achievements of the two administrations, Lokesh asserted TDP’s superiority in investment facilitation, rural employment, women’s security, and welfare initiatives.

In contrast, he said the incumbent government is number one in drug trafficking, substandard liquor proliferation, the exodus of industries from the State, enacting dramas like Kodi Kathi, Gulaka Rayi etc. He urged the electorate to evaluate the tangible impacts of their representatives, questioning whether two-time MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy had delivered on promises made during previous electoral campaigns. Now, his son has been fielded from the constituency and the people should defeat him, Lokesh said.