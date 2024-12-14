Commissioner directs officials to ensure safe water supply amid heavy rains

Tirupati: In light of ongoing heavy rains, City Municipal Commissioner N Mourya has directed the officials to ensure supply of safe drinking water and improve sanitation measures. On Friday morning, Commissioner Mourya inspected rain-affected areas such as Laxmipuram and Narayanapuram alongside officials from the Engineering, Health and Town Planning departments.

During the inspection, the Commissioner stressed the importance of preventing rainwater from contaminating drinking water supply. Engineering officials were instructed to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the water distributed to residents. She also emphasised the importance of clearing garbage from drainage canals to prevent rainwater from flooding roads.

To combat mosquito breeding, the Commissioner ordered the deployment of oil balls in stagnant water and fogging operations to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. She further directed officials to enhance sanitation efforts and apply bleaching powder in affected areas to curb seasonal illnesses. Highlighting the need for coordination among various departments, she urged officials to work together to minimise public inconvenience caused by the rains.

During the inspection, the Commissioner also responded to complaints of foul odour from the fish market located next to the main road. She examined the market and instructed engineering officials to draft plans for relocating the market to an alternative area behind its current location.

Superintendent Engineer Shyam Sunder, Municipal Engineers Tulasi Kumar and Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh, ACP Balaji and Sanitary Supervisors Chanchaiah and Sumati, among others were present.