Controversy erupts over Central govt official’s letter to TTD chief

Tirupati: A senior official accompanying Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the State sparked a significant controversy over a letter sent to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) regarding a review on crowd management.

The letter, received by the TTD Chairman on Saturday, stated that a Home Ministry official would conduct the review.

The letter left TTD officials puzzled. “Who is this official? What can one person achieve by reviewing the situation?” questioned several officials. Their confusion deepened when they sought clarification from the Home Ministry. Initially, even Home Ministry officials were unaware of such a directive.

Typically, when the Home Ministry plans to conduct reviews involving State matters, there is a well-established process that must be followed. However, in this case, none of those protocols were adhered to. Instead, a single letter was issued, raising suspicions about its intent.

When the matter was brought to the attention of Home Minister Amit Shah, who was already in Andhra Pradesh, he expressed surprise. He clarified that the Home Ministry had no plans to conduct such a review and ordered the immediate withdrawal of the letter.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the official had likely issued the letter as a means to secure a protocol-based VIP darshan at the Tirumala temple.

The assumption was that the TTD would arrange a special visit, conduct a formal meeting and facilitate the darshan under protocol guidelines. However, the incident caused a significant stir, forcing the official to withdraw his plans

discreetly.