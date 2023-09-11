Cops foil bandh attempts by TDP, Jana Sena leaders in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: TDP cadres attempts to impost bandh as a mark protest against the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are being foiled by police everywhere in the district. In Tirupati TDP Corporator RC Munikrishna, party leader Ramana, Jana Sena city president J Raja Reddy and others tried to stage dharna at Ambedkar statue opposite RTC bus station. Police reached the sport and took them forcibly into custody. The cops house arresting the party leaders at several places. Jana Sena district president Kiran Royal was detained at his home on Sunday midnight itself.

RTC buses are running normally from the morning. Other state services like KSRTC and STEC of Tamil Nadu are also plying as usual. Some of the educational institutions have announced holiday for the day. SV University announced postponement of the 4th semester examination scheduled to be held today. The new date will be announced later.

TDP affiliated organisation Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) gave a call of educational institutions bandh and the leaders are trying to close any institution which is opened today while police have mobilised everywhere to foil the bandh attempts. Jana Sena and MRPS have expressed solidarity to TDP and are taking part in the bandh. CPI also expressed its support.