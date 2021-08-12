Covid positivity rate sends alarm signals in Chittoor district

Tirupati: The increasing positivity rate of Covid has been sending alarm signals in Chittoor district. Out of the total 66 mandals, the positivity rate has been high in 27 mandals among which Tirupati Rural, Puthalapattu, Vedurukuppam and KV Palle were having more than 5 per cent positivity rate.



District Collector M Hari Narayanan has said that though the rate has more or less decreased in 19 mandals, it has been witnessing an increasing trend again. Out of 105 primary health centres (PHCs), the positivity rate is on the rise under the limits of 52 PHCs which includes Mangalam, the suburb of Tirupati Corporation.

The Collector further said that the district has reported 97.26 per cent recovery rate since March this year and has 2,968 active cases as of now.

The official data reveals that the overall positivity rate in the district is below 2 per cent as per the tests conducted on August 10. While the total rate of positivity was 2.28 in urban areas, it stands at 1.64 in rural areas. During the day a total of 9,615 tests were conducted in the district out of which 175 positives were reported which was slightly lower than the previous day's 195 cases.

In Tirupati urban, 38 positive cases were reported out of 1,193 tests conducted whereas in rural 21 cases have been registered out of 411 tests. Vedurukuppam reported eight positive cases from 86 tests with a 9.30 per cent positivity rate. Though the rate of positive cases changes each day, it's increasing trend in several mandals has been causing worry to officials.

In view of this, the District Collector has directed the officials to keep a vigil on surveys in the limits of PHCs where high positivity rate is recorded. All the suspected and symptomatic people should be tested and sent to Covid care centres. If they test positive, they should be in isolation there itself for 14 days. He said that the increasing positivity rate in villages should be dealt with seriously. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari told The Hans India that Covid appropriate behaviour has to be strictly followed to control the spread of the virus. Already the Collector has instructed to take stringent action against those violating the Covid norms.

Yet, the increasing activity in temples during the auspicious 'Sravana Masam' has become a worrying factor. Physical distancing has been totally ignored in temples including the major temples like Tirumala, Kanipakam and Srikalahasti and devotees are allowed to move closely in queue lines. Unless district officials focus on the temples, they may become the super spreaders in the coming days.