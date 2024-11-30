Cyclone Fengal: Tirumala witnesses heavy rain, TTD alerts devotees

Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing heavy rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, with significant downpours reported in areas including Tirumala, where rain has been persistent since last night.

In light of the severe weather conditions, local authorities, under the advisement of the TTD, have urged devotees to remain in safe areas, particularly due to the threat posed by falling trees in the region. As a precautionary measure, the Papavinasanam and Srivari Padasu routes have been temporarily closed.

In Nellore district, rain has been reported in multiple mandals, including Kavali, Allur, Dagadarthi, and Bogolu. Additionally, heavy waves have been observed at Tummalapenta beach, prompting officials to caution fishermen against venturing out to sea during these adverse weather conditions. Other affected areas include Vidavalur, Valetivaripalem, Lingasamudram, Jaladanki, Kavali, Chejerla, and Kandukur, where heavy rainfall has also been recorded.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are implementing safety measures to protect residents and visitors in the area.