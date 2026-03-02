Dalhousie, IIT, IISER Tirupati sign MoU for Global Innovation Campus

TIRUPATI: Towardsstrengthening India–Canada academic and innovation cooperation, Dalhousie University (Canada), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati, and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Tirupati Tri-Institutional Global Innovation Campus.

The initiative will create a collaborative platform integrating graduate education, research, and industry partnerships to accelerate innovation and address shared global challenges.

The partnership was announced in Mumbai during an event attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand. The Canadian delegation is currently visiting India to enhance economic and strategic ties, with Dalhousie University participating alongside three other Canadian institutions.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana said the collaboration would align research, innovation, and graduate education with industry needs in emerging global markets. IISER Tirupati Director Prof Shantanu Bhattacharya noted that the initiative reflects a shared commitment by India and Canada to address global challenges through knowledge exchange, innovation, and industrial partnerships.

Dalhousie University President Prof Kim Brooks said the partnership would help build collaborative pathways linking research and industry while supporting shared prosperity in India and Canada.

Envisioned as a flagship bilateral initiative, the campus aims to connect talent, research ecosystems, and industry networks across both countries, strengthening supply chains and promoting innovation-led growth through sustained engagement among academia, industry, and policymakers.

The campus will establish Centres of Excellence in areas such as clean energy and electric mobility, digital and precision agriculture, health technologies and biomanufacturing, and digital systems and applied artificial intelligence.

The MoU also includes structured innovation training, intellectual property and market-entry support, industry-sponsored applied challenges, and pathways for commercial as well as public-interest innovation, with a strong focus on deep-tech and scalable research-driven ventures.