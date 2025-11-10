Deputy CM reviews ‘Hanuman’ project for wildlife protection

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment K Pawan Kalyan reviewed the state Forest Department’s ambitious new initiative — the ‘HANUMAN’ (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid & Nursing of Wildlife) project — designed to protect wildlife through modern technology while preventing human-elephant conflict.

Chittoor Conservator of Forests Yashoda Bai presented a detailed PowerPoint briefing covering 11 key components of the project. Listening keenly, Pawan Kalyan stressed that each element must have a clear, time-bound action plan. He directed officials to develop a new advanced mobile app by March 3, 2026, which would provide real-time updates on animal movements to the public, replacing the existing Gaja Praja app.

The deputy CM also instructed the department to coordinate with Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, and Horticulture departments to ensure effective implementation. A review meeting will be held in the third week of November to discuss the project’s progress.

“The Hanuman project is a good step toward reducing conflict between humans and animals. But we need clear timelines and coordination between departments,” said Pawan Kalyan.

He highlighted that elephants are particularly attracted to mango orchards in Chittoor district and suggested exploring alternative crops to reduce crop losses and elephant incursions. He also stressed studying how such crop changes might affect farmers’ income and exploring alternative livelihoods like honeybee farming and eco-tourism.

Officials informed the Minister that the Centre had approved installing radio collars on elephants to track their movements more effectively. Pawan Kalyan directed that the collars be prioritised in high-activity zones and that data include both herd and solitary elephant movements. As part of the Hanuman project, the Forest Department also plans to train ‘Sarpa Mitras’ (snake rescuers) in every village to safely handle snakes entering human habitations. Pawan Kalyan advised providing incentives to these trained volunteers to encourage participation at the grassroots level.

During his visit to Palamaner, the Deputy Chief Minister received a warm welcome from officials, public representatives, and leaders from Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP. He also interacted with citizens and party workers, accepting petitions and listening to their grievances.