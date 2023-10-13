Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, TTD to release January quota Arjitha Seva tickets on Tuesday

The influx of devotees at Tirumala continues, with 22 compartments filled with devotees awaiting for Sarvadarshan today. It takes approximately 6 hours to complete Sarvadarshan. On Thursday, a total of 65,937 devotees visited Swami and offered their prayers. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that the Srivari Hundi income was Rs. 4.28 crores on that day.

The TTD will release Sarvadarshan tokens. on Saturday and Sunday. Navratri celebrations will commence in Tirumala for a period of 9 days and the TTD is making arrangements in anticipation of lakhs of devotees visiting during the auspicious month of Peratasi and the Dussehra holidays.



The Garudotsava will be held on the 19th of this month at 6:30 pm. In view of the upcoming Brahmotsavam, the TTD has cancelled several services and special darshans from the 14th to the 23rd of this month.



Meanwhile, the TTD announced that it will release the Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of January on October 18.