Live
- Delhi carjacking Accused posed as passengers
- KCR to attend minister Prashanth Reddy mother's funeral in Nizamabad
- Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, TTD to release January quota Arjitha Seva tickets on Tuesday
- Infosys in Vizag, a milestone in IT sector in AP: Amarnath
- New Delhi: ‘India, France taking strategic partnership to newer heights’
- SRKR College to hold faculty development programme
- Dehradun: Uttarakhand withdraws rules allowing mini bars at home
- Chandigarh: Haryana clears ad policy for social media-based channels
- Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Home Secretary appear before High Court bench
- Machilipatnam: Cops told to turn people-friendly
Just In
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, TTD to release January quota Arjitha Seva tickets on Tuesday
The influx of devotees at Tirumala continues, with 22 compartments filled with devotees awaiting for Sarvadarshan today
The influx of devotees at Tirumala continues, with 22 compartments filled with devotees awaiting for Sarvadarshan today. It takes approximately 6 hours to complete Sarvadarshan. On Thursday, a total of 65,937 devotees visited Swami and offered their prayers. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that the Srivari Hundi income was Rs. 4.28 crores on that day.
The TTD will release Sarvadarshan tokens. on Saturday and Sunday. Navratri celebrations will commence in Tirumala for a period of 9 days and the TTD is making arrangements in anticipation of lakhs of devotees visiting during the auspicious month of Peratasi and the Dussehra holidays.
The Garudotsava will be held on the 19th of this month at 6:30 pm. In view of the upcoming Brahmotsavam, the TTD has cancelled several services and special darshans from the 14th to the 23rd of this month.
Meanwhile, the TTD announced that it will release the Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of January on October 18.