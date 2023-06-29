DGP K V Rajendranth Reddy asks police to speed up investigation in pending cases

Kurnool: Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranth Reddy on Wednesday directed ordered the police personnel to speed up the investigation and improve the conviction rate.

The DGP visited the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) 2nd Battalion and Crime Investigating Department (CID) offices on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the police personnel of concerned departments, the DGP directed them to speed up investigation procedures and improve the conviction rate. He first visited APSP 2nd Battalion and enquired about the deployment force in 8 Battalions and police escort bandobast.

Later he visited CID office and enquired about the requirements like vehicles and construction of infrastructure besides taking steps for police welfare.

The DGP also ordered the officials to speed up the investigation and give priority to the pending cases. He said people will have faith in police when the criminals are awarded punishments. The police should work in that way so that the victims could get justice. Prior to speaking to the police personnel, he received the guard of honour from the police personnel.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police S Senthil Kumar, DIG 2nd Battalion Ch Venkateshwarulu, SPs of Kurnool and Nandyal, G Krishna Kanth, K Raghuveer Reddy, SEB Additional SP Krishna Kanth Patel, APSP Commandant Ravi Shankar, CID DSPs, Srinivasulu, Venkateswarlu, Lakshmi Narayana, Daiva Prasad, CID CIs, Degala Prabhakar, Prasad Rao, Kadar Basha and Sreedhar were present.