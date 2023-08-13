  • Menu
Dharmavaram: Residents oppose demolition of houses by R&B officials

Displaced evacuees going in a rally at Tadimarri town on Saturday

People living in the mandal headquarters town are enraged at the Roads and Buildings authorities for demolishing part of their shops, houses and buildings in the name of road expansion and for doing it without advance notice.

Tadimarri (Dharmavaram) : People living in the mandal headquarters town are enraged at the Roads and Buildings authorities for demolishing part of their shops, houses and buildings in the name of road expansion and for doing it without advance notice.

They expressed indignation at the government for their vindictive action as some of them are known to be TDP supporters.

Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram visited the place and consoled the affected people. He condemned the action of the officials for being hasty and inconsiderate.

The R&B officials however clarified that they were given notices of road expansion three months ago but none had taken them serious and therefore in public interest, encroachments had to be removed.

