District police tighten security as MPTC, ZPTC nomination process concludes

Tirupati: With the filing of nominations for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections entering its final leg, the Tirupati district police have deployed comprehensive security arrangements across all nomination centers to ensure a peaceful process.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subba Rayudu personally reviewed the security measures and directed police personnel to ensure that the entire nomination exercise is completed smoothly without disruption.

Assessing police bandobast, personnel deployment, and crowd control measures, SP Subba Rayudu instructed on-duty staff to maintain constant vigilance and take proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents.

The SP emphasized that candidates, political representatives, and party supporters must adhere strictly to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and guidelines framed by the Election Commission. He explicitly instructed officers to take stern and immediate legal action against anyone attempting to obstruct filings, issue threats, trigger political clashes, or spread misleading rumors.

To maintain continuous surveillance, police are utilizing CCTV cameras and overhead drone units, with real-time feeds monitored from the centralized police control room. Precautionary checkposts have been set up at major intersections and sensitive border locations to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

Specialized rapid response teams have also been deployed to respond swiftly to potential tensions. Appealing to political leaders and the public for cooperation, SP Subba Rayudu stressed that maintaining peace is essential for ensuring a fair, transparent, and democratic election environment throughout Tirupati district.