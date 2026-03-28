Dwajarohanam marks opening of Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta

Tirupati: The annual Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at the famous Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple began on a grand note on Friday morning with the ceremonial Dwajarohanam.

The ritual was performed between 9.30 am and 10.15 am during the auspicious Vrishabha Lagnam, following the traditions prescribed in the Pancharatra Agama Shastra. Temple priests installed the sacred Garuda flag and conducted the Dhwajarohanam ceremony as per Vedic rituals.

Earlier, the Garuda flag was taken in a ceremonial procession within the temple premises. Priests performed Garuda Pratishta, Prana Pratishta, and Netronmeelanam rituals before hoisting the flag.

A Navakalasa Panchamrutha Abhishekam was also performed at the Dwajasthambham. Through traditional musical offerings, the priests invoked Lord Indra, various deities, Navagrahas and Ashta Dikpalakas, formally inviting them to the Brahmotsavams. Vedic scholars recited the four Vedas during the ceremony, adding spiritual grandeur to the occasion.

Meanwhile, preparations for Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, scheduled to be held on April 1 as part of the Brahmotsavams, also began at the temple under the supervision of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The officials have been taking all steps to conduct the event in a grand and peaceful manner as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the celebration.

The packing of Talambralu, a sacred offering of great significance in the celestial wedding ritual, was formally launched on Friday. After special prayers, the materials were taken in a procession to the Kalyana Vedika area where volunteers began the packing work.

Earlier, on March 25, a traditional turmeric grinding ceremony was conducted to prepare the turmeric required for making the Talambralu. The sacred mixture is being prepared by combining rice, turmeric and ghee.

Along with Talambraalu, pearls and sacred threads are being included, and about 1.60 lakh packets are being readied for distribution to devotees. Nearly 600 Srivari Sevaks from Kadapa and Annamayya districts are participating in the preparation work for the Brahmotsavams.

Deputy executive officers A Prashanti and A Siva Prasad, along with other temple officials, attended the programme. A large number of devotees also participated in the ceremonies.