EC acted in favour of TDP, alleges Minister Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister and Sarvepalle Assembly constituency YSRCP candidate Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has acted in favour of the TDP in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister wondered why the EC had transferred some police officials just based on some petty complaints by the opposition parties.

He alleged that the new police officials who have assumed charge created tension by terrorising the YSRCP activists wherever the party was strong.

While questioning the credibility of Election Commission in implementing the election code in a fair manner, the Minister wondered how a week after the polling, a video has surfaced on the alleged EVM destruction in Macherla.

He further alleged that the Nellore district administration totally failed in implementing the electoral procedures in a fair manner. He said District Collector M Harinarayanan has acted in a partial manner by not initiating action against Sarvepalle TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy when complaint was lodged against him with video evidence while he was distributing money to voters.

The Minister alleged that the police registered a case against YSRCP leaders on the charges of distributing money in Thotapalli Guduru mandal just based on a social media report following the orders of the Collector. These two incidents proved that the Collector acted in favour of the TDP, the minister alleged.

Saying that he has no confidence on the counting of votes taking place in a fair manner in the constituency, he appealed to the Election Commission to appoint a new special observer for counting in Nellore district.