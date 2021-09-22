Ekantha Brahmotsavam in Tirumala from Oct 7 to 15

Tirumala: Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala Srivari temple which is scheduled from October 7 to 15, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy held a meeting here to review the arrangements for the nine-day religious fete.



This year too TTD decided to hold the annual event with no pilgrim participation (in Ekantham) keeping in view the Central and state government alerts on Covid third wave in October.

In his two-hour long department-wise review on the arrangements for the mega festival, he directed the Heads of all departments to ensure the nine-day fete be performed with utmost religious fervour and unique manner.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy briefed the EO on the important days, including Dhwajarohanam, marking the start of the Utsavams on October 7, Garuda Seva on October 11, Golden Chariot on October 12, Rathotsavam on October 14, Chakrasnanam and Dhwajavarohanam on October 15.

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be invited for the Brahmotavams as per the existing practice, he said.

The EO asked the electrical and garden wing officials to plan innovative designs of decoration for the annual event at the GNC toll gate entry point of the holy hills, at the temple, traffic islands etc. and instructed the Engineering wing to complete the Alipiri footpath works and repair of rooms in SPRH area before Brahmotsavam.

The EO said the devotees from weaker sections from the habitations where TTD constructed temples (500) will be provided darshan not exceeding 1,000 daily during Brahmotsavam. Transport general manager would make required arrangements for the travel, accommodation and darshan for them, he said. Unique cultural events will be staged at Nadaneerajanam Mandapam adding to the devotional fervor, EO said. Chief Engineer Nageswar Rao explained during the review that all the vahanams will be spruced up and be ready by September 30 while Tirumala temple Deputy Executive Officer Ramesh Babu said cleaning of jewellery will be done on October 4 and 5.

The DyEOs for reception Lokanatham and Bhaskar said mass cleaning of all guest houses, cottages and pilgrim complexes were over and kept ready for allotment to pilgrims.

TTD satellite channel SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar said all arrangements are in place for the launch of Kannada and Hindi channels and informed that the test launch will be completed in the first week of October. PRO Dr T Ravi said, a limited number of Srivari Sevaks will be invited to render service in various departments as in the case of last year.