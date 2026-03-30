Elaborate arrangements in place for CM’s district tour today

Tirupati: The district administration has completed arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit scheduled on Monday. Senior officials inspected various venues and reviewed preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya and Joint Collector R Govinda Rao inspected the arrangements and issued instructions to concerned officials. CM programme convenor Pendurthi Venkatesh also participated in the inspections.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad set up at Nellaballi village in Doravarisatram mandal of Sullurupeta constituency at 11.30 am on March 30. He will then proceed to Puduru village in Naidupeta mandal, where he will participate in the housewarming ceremony of newly constructed AP TIDCO houses at 11.50 am and interact with beneficiaries.

Later, at 12.40 pm, the CM will attend a public meeting organised at Puduru village. He is scheduled to meet political representatives at Biradawada village in Naidupeta mandal at 2.40 pm.

After completing the programmes, he will leave from Nellaballi helipad at 4.20 pm for Tirupati and reach Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam at 4.45 pm to participate in the P4 programme. The Chief Minister will depart from Tirupati airport for Vijayawada at 6.35 pm.

Ahead of the visit, district officials inspected the auditorium at SPMVV and reviewed arrangements. They also visited the TIDCO housing site at Puduru village to assess readiness for the inauguration programme.

On Sunday afternoon, as part of Advance Security Liaison (ASL) arrangements, the district Collector, SP L Subba Rayudu, Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, Additional SP K Ravi Manoharachari and Sullurupeta RDO Devendra Reddy inspected the programme venues at Puduru village.

Collector Venkateswar directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the TIDCO housing inauguration and housewarming ceremony. He instructed departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply, deployment of fire services, availability of medical teams and ambulances, and proper sanitation, drinking water and basic amenities at all venues. Officials assigned duties were asked to carry them out without delay.

The SP said adequate security arrangements should be ensured at the helipad and along the route to the meeting venue. He instructed police personnel to maintain strict security and avoid any lapses during the Chief Minister’s visit.