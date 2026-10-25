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Election observer briefs micro-observers ahead of local body elections

Election Observer M Varaprasad addressing micro-observers alongside District Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and Municipal Commissioner M Jayakrishna during a special orientation session in Tirupati on Saturday
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Election Observer M Varaprasad addressing micro-observers alongside District Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and Municipal Commissioner M Jayakrishna during a special orientation session in Tirupati on Saturday

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Tirupati: A special training programme for micro-observers was conducted at Tirupati on Saturday to ensure the smooth, transparent, and impartial execution of the upcoming municipal elections within the Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits.

The orientation session was jointly addressed by Election Observer M Varaprasad, District Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, and Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Jayakrishna.

The senior officials detailed the duties, responsibilities, and procedural regulations that micro-observers must strictly enforce on polling day. Directing observers to maintain high vigilance, officials stressed that strict implementation of the State Election Commission’s guidelines is mandatory to ensure complete transparency throughout the election process.

Key polling protocols were outlined, including the restriction that only one authorized polling agent per contesting candidate can be present inside a polling station at any given time. Officials explained the mandatory procedure for sealing empty ballot boxes in the presence of polling agents before voting commences.

Furthermore, micro-observers were instructed to ensure agents are permitted to record serial numbers of ballot boxes and green paper seals, and inspect marked copies of the electoral roll per regulations.

Reiterating that individuals without valid official entry passes must be denied access to polling booths, the administration emphasized maintaining strict discipline, security, and decorum at all polling stations. Micro-observers were instructed to monitor every stage of the voting process closely and report any procedural lapses or code violations to high-level officials immediately.

The Hans India
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Tirupati Municipal ElectionsMicro Observers TrainingElection Observer M VaraprasadM Jayakrishna CommissionerAP State Election Commission Guidelines
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