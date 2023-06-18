Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana lauds TTD for its sculpture institute

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana lauds the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture at Tirupati on Saturday. The Deputy CM along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy visited the unique institute where in the temple replica structures in stone, cement, wood and metal is being displayed besides visiting the painting and kalamkari works put up by the students.

When the EO informed him that there is no such institution in either of the Telugu states and TTD is also paying a stipend of Rs 1 lakh to each student along with the interest soon after the completion of course and the hostel facilities are provided free of cost to the students, the Minister appreciated the efforts of TTD in giving priority to the traditional courses. TTD CE Nageswara Rao, Technical Advisor Ramachandra Reddy, Endowments Stapathi Parameshwarappa and College Principal Venkata Reddy were also present.