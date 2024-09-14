Ensure success of National Deworming Day campaign

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed the health department and other officials concerned to ensure the success of National Deworming Day (NDD) campaign in the district, scheduled for September 17. He held a virtual coordination meeting on Friday about the forthcoming programme.

He highlighted the importance of cleanliness in preventing worm infestations and advised that maintaining proper hygiene, such as washing hands after using the toilet, can help avoid worm infections.

To combat the issue, Albendazole 400 mg chewable tablets will be distributed free of cost to educational institutions across the district by September 15. These deworming tablets are aimed at eliminating intestinal worms among children and adolescents. He instructed the respective MPDOs and municipal commissioners to register the required number of tablets through

the NDD app. According to district records, there are 4,93,608 students in total, of which 98,405 children attend Anganwadi centers, 3,15,915 are enrolled in government and private primary and high schools, 74,523 are in government and private intermediate institutions and 4,765 are out-of-school children between the ages of 10 and 19 years. The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) has been tasked with overseeing the distribution of these tablets to all relevant institutions, including Anganwadi centers, government and private schools, colleges, and welfare hostels. Children aged 1-2 years will be given half a tablet (200 mg), while those between 2-19 years will receive one full tablet (400 mg). The Collector also pointed out that children who miss the deworming drive on September 17 will be given another chance on September 25 during the mop-up round. Health officials have been instructed to ensure these children receive their tablets on that day.

DRO K Penchala Kishore, DMHO Dr U Sreehari, National Child Health Program Officer Dr Padmavati, Women and Child Welfare Officer Jayalakshmi, DEO Dr V Sekhar, SC Welfare Officer Chennayya and others took part in the meeting.