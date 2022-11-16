Everyone should contribute for prevention of air pollution: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy advised the smokers to quit smoking to protect their respiratory system. Those working in factories should take proper precautions.

Addressing a meeting on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) awareness on the occasion of World COPD Day at SV Medical College auditorium on Wednesday, he said that everyone should contribute their might in preventing air pollution.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said everyone should follow the instructions of doctors and protect their lungs. TTD trust board member Pokala Ashok Kumar said the lung capacity and health should be protected with regular exercise.

Community medicine department head Dr G Ravi Prabhu said that people above 40 years should undergo tests if they have cough, breathlessness etc., suspecting COPD. Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) and its treatment are available free of cost at the government hospital.

SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan presided over the meeting in which the head of respiratory diseases Dr S Subba Rao, Dr R Premananda, Ruia Hospital in-charge superintendent Dr N Nageswar Rao, DM&HO Dr U Srihari, in-charge CS RMO Dr EB Devi, Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Hari Krishna, Dr Neeti Chandra, Dr Bharath, Dr Uday Kiran and others took part.