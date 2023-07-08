Expedite grant of agriculture connections: APSPDCL CMD Santosh Rao

Tirupati: APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K Santosh Rao has directed the officials to speed up the grant of agricultural electricity services within the company’s jurisdiction. Speaking at a review meeting of officials of Tirupati Rural Division on Friday, the CMD advised them to supply quality power to the consumers keeping in view the summer. They want to give priority to nine hours power supply during the day to the farmers.

The repairs of transformers should be attended to immediately. The field level staff should be available for consumers always and resolve power problems. Electrification works of Jagananna colonies should be completed speedily. Consumers can call toll free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 155333 and get the problems of power disruptions resolved.

He said a vigilance enquiry has been ordered into the alleged irregularities in some of the works being carried out in Srikalahasti Rural Sub-Division. Strict action will be taken against the concerned staff if any irregularities are found, he said. Chief General Managers K Guravaiah, KRS Dharmagnani, Superintending engineer M Krishna Reddy, Executive engineers Vasu Reddy, Subba Rao, Amar Babu and others participated.