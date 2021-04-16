Fielding a converted candidate from SC seat is against law: Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati: A Christian contesting in a reserved seat is against law and also it is a serious issue, opined TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday after completing the campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency by-election, Naidu quoted the BJP which has been alleging that the YSRCP candidate for Tirupati by-election Dr M Gurumoorthy is a converted Christian and questioned that if it was the case how can that party field him in a reserved seat.

After conversion, one will become BC-C and not SC, he pointed out. It may be recalled that the BJP State co-in charge Sunil Deodhar has been saying continuously that the YSRCP candidate is a converted Christian and they are going to complain to the Election Commission on the genuineness of the candidate's scheduled caste status.

Referring to the sanctity of Tirumala, Naidu mentioned various issues from the pink diamond controversy to the distribution of TTD laddus to every household during panchayat elections. He criticised the nominal representation for the weaker sections in the 36 member jumbo TTD Trust Board which is administering the world famous temple.

He said that the government has done a lot of injustice to the backward communities in the State. Though it has been claiming the setting up of 56 corporations for them, no corporation was provided even chairs nor do they have any sub-plan. They did not get their due share in the appointments to the nominated posts.

He lambasted the State government for its anarchic and vindictive governance. If the murder mystery of the Chief Minister's own uncle could not be unearthed by completing a free and fair investigation, CBI credibility will be at stake. Naidu also criticised that the government has been giving something to the people in the name of Navarathnalu from one hand and taking even more than that from the other in the name of 'Nava Mosalu.'

"During the electioneering for the past one week, I found a silent wave against the government's undemocratic rule, sand and liquor policies, huge rise in the prices of essential commodities among other things. No section of people looks happy and they are expressing their anger on the government. There is a feel good factor in favour of TDP", maintained Naidu.

Senior TDP leaders have worked relentlessly for the party candidate and he could visualise that result. There is a need for holding a free and fair poll at any cost. CC cameras are to be installed at every booth. As the police system has become inactive, polling has to be held by deploying central forces to prevent violence, he demanded.

"People should vote for TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi and give a major jolt to the YSRCP which is very much needed to bring them down to the earth. Party's command control centre will be functioning 24x7 till the end of polling. Anyone can call or send messages or WhatsApp photos or videos to the number 7557557744 which will be taken to the notice of EC immediately," said Naidu.