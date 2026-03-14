Final countdown for SSC exams: Students urged to stay confident

Tirupati: Withthe Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations set to begin on March 16, Class 10 students across the district are gearing up for one of the most important milestones in their academic journey.

A total of 31,334 students have registered for the examinations this year, including 29,165 regular candidates, 1,178 students who are reappearing after failing last year, and 991 students from open schools. The examinations will be conducted at 179 centres across the district under strict supervision and security arrangements.

For many students, the examinations carry high expectations as the results play a crucial role in shaping their future academic paths and helping them secure admission into reputed institutions. Along with adapting to the unfamiliar examination environment, including tight security and squad inspections, students are also facing pressure to perform well. Teachers across schools have been actively motivating students for the last three months and helping them manage stress during the final phase of preparation.

As the exams approach, retired teacher and former District Educational Officer of the erstwhile Chittoor district, Dr K Panduranga Swamy, has shared practical guidance to help students remain confident and focused. He advised students to keep all required materials such as hall ticket, pens, pencils, scale, among other things ready in advance.

He suggested that rather than learning new topics at the last moment, students should revise key concepts and previously studied answers. Eating light, easily digestible food, doing light exercise or taking a short walk, and getting seven to eight hours of sleep are essential to stay relaxed and alert.

Students should verify their examination centre beforehand, plan transportation and leave early to avoid last-minute stress. On the examination day, breakfast should not be skipped as proper nutrition supports concentration. Carrying a water bottle and staying hydrated is equally important, while reading during travel should be avoided to keep the mind fresh.

Inside the examination hall, students should use the first 15 minutes to carefully read the question paper, identify key words and understand each question fully.

Writing the easiest answers first, maintaining neat handwriting, managing time wisely and presenting answers clearly with diagrams where necessary can improve performance. Students should avoid overthinking difficult questions and instead focus on answering what they know well.

If anxiety arises, simple relaxation techniques such as closing the eyes, taking deep breaths or pausing briefly can help regain focus. Students are also advised not to engage in conversations inside the examination hall and to remain polite with invigilators.

Dr Swamy further urged students to stay away from social media during this crucial period, stating that distractions reduce study time and weaken concentration when focus and discipline matter the most.