Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
Five Killed, 15 Injured in Tiruttani-Tirupati Bypass Road Accident
A tragic road accident on the Tiruttani-Tirupati bypass road between Ramapuram and Gundraj Kuppam on Sunday night claimed five lives and left 15 others injured.
Tirupati: A tragic road accident on the Tiruttani-Tirupati bypass road between Ramapuram and Gundraj Kuppam on Sunday night claimed five lives and left 15 others injured. The accident occurred when a Tamil Nadu bus traveling from Nagari to Tirupati collided head-on with an unidentified lorry. The impact of the crash severely damaged the bus from the fourth row of seats onwards, leading to serious injuries for passengers seated in the rear section.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and identify the lorry involved in the collision.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The minister spoke with officials over the phone to inquire about the situation and directed health authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. He also emphasised the need for stringent road safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.