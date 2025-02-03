Five Killed, 15 Injured in Tiruttani-Tirupati Bypass Road Accident

Tirupati: A tragic road accident on the Tiruttani-Tirupati bypass road between Ramapuram and Gundraj Kuppam on Sunday night claimed five lives and left 15 others injured. The accident occurred when a Tamil Nadu bus traveling from Nagari to Tirupati collided head-on with an unidentified lorry. The impact of the crash severely damaged the bus from the fourth row of seats onwards, leading to serious injuries for passengers seated in the rear section.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and identify the lorry involved in the collision.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The minister spoke with officials over the phone to inquire about the situation and directed health authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. He also emphasised the need for stringent road safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.