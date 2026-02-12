Five-star resort project to strengthen tourism growth in pilgrim town

Tirupati: Tirupati district is set to get a major boost in tourism with the establishment of a five-star deluxe resort at SV Puram near Vadamalapet. The resort will be developed by Odisha-based M/s Bengal Ultimate Resorts LLP over an extent of about 12.70 acres with an estimated investment of Rs 150 to Rs 200 crores. The project is being taken up in line with the State government’s tourism promotion policies and the investment-friendly environment.

The district has already gained recognition at State-level by winning the Best Tourism Promotion Awards in 2024 and 2025, placing it prominently on national tourism map.

The land possession handover process was carried out on Wednesday in the presence of district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. Prior to this, AP Tourism Tirupati Hub Regional Director Dr R Ramana Prasad, District Tourism and Cultural Officer M Janardhan Reddy, and Bengal Ultimate Resorts LLP Vice-President Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra inspected the site and confirmed the land boundaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that an important pilgrimage centre like Tirupati needs tourism facilities of international standards. He said such projects would attract more domestic and foreign tourists. He added that the resort would create employment opportunities for local youth and support regional economic development. He directed the company representatives to coordinate with officials, obtain all required permissions, and complete the project within the stipulated time. He said the aim is to develop the district into a leading tourism destination in the State.

Pradipta Mohapatra said the tourism policies of the State government and the supportive investment climate attracted their company to take up the project. He said the MoU was signed with the government during the Investors’ Summit held in Visakhapatnam.

The construction will be completed within two years and developed as per international standards. He thanked the district administration for its support.

Later, speaking to The Hans India, Mohapatra said the resort will have a total of 149 rooms, including deluxe rooms, suites, cottages and villas. The resort will offer facilities such as all-day dining, specialty restaurants, banquet and conference halls, spa and wellness services, and indoor and outdoor recreational activities. The project is expected to provide direct employment to around 250 people and indirect employment to about 100 more.

He added that out of three land parcels shown to them, they selected the 12.70-acre site at Vadamalapet, located on a hillock with views of forests and hills. He said the State government approved the Detailed Project Report quickly and signed the lease-cum-development agreement without delay.

“It was a proud moment for us to take possession of the land for this key project. We have appointed architects and consultants from across the world to develop it in line with global hospitality standards. Our main objective is to attract international tourists to this important pilgrimage destination and place it on the global tourism map,” Mohapatra averred.