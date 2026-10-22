Floral tributes offered to late MP statue

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to former Member of Parliament late Paturi Rajagopal Naidu on his 29th death anniversary at Diguva Magham village in Thavanampalle mandal on Wednesday.

Amara Raja Group Founder Chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu, former minister Galla Aruna Kumari, and Amara Hospitals Managing Director Dr Gourineni Ramadevi attended the commemorative event and offered floral tributes at the statue of the late leader.

Addressing the gathering, Galla Ramachandra Naidu recalled the extensive public service rendered by Rajagopal Naidu, stating that he always stood by the people, understood their day-to-day problems, and worked tirelessly for their socioeconomic welfare.

Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari remarked that the late parliamentarian remains enshrined in the hearts of the public as an accessible leader who maintained a deep, unbreakable connection with his constituency. She emphasized that his commitment to societal advancement and public service was remarkable, adding that walking along the selfless path he showed is the true tribute society can offer to his memory.

Rajanna Foundation head Rallapalli Satheesh, along with local leaders Kumar Naidu, Mahesh Kumar, Gopi, Parandama Naidu, Bhaskar Naidu, and former ZPTC member Venkatesh, were among the prominent figures present to pay their respects.

A large number of villagers and local supporters also gathered at Diguva Magham village to honor the memory of the veteran politician and recall his contributions to the region’s development.