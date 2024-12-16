Floral tributes paid to Amarajeevi on his death anniversary

Tirupati: The death anniversary of revered freedom fighter Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu, who played a pivotal role in the formation of Andhra State, was solemnly observed at the Collectorate and the district police office on Sunday.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with officials from various departments, paid floral tributes to Potti Sreeramulu’s portrait at a programme organised by the Backward Classes Welfare Department at the Collectorate meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector hailed Sreeramulu as the ‘pioneer of linguistic states’ and an ‘Amarajeevi’, highlighting that his selfless sacrifice remains an inspiration for future generations.

“Potti Sreeramulu was born in Madras and actively participated in the Indian independence movement. In 1952, he undertook a hunger strike lasting 56 days, ultimately sacrificing his life for the creation of a separate Andhra State. His sacrifice compelled Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to announce the formation of Andhra State, which officially came into existence on October 1, 1953, with Kurnool as its capital”, the Collector recalled.

Dr Venkateswar stressed the importance of teaching future generations about Sreeramulu’s dedication and sacrifice. He also noted that the state government had designated the day as Atmarpana Dinam (Self-Sacrifice Day) in honour of Amarajeevi. District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, Assistant BC Welfare Officer Jyotsna and several other officials were present.

Meanwhile, the district police also marked the occasion with a ceremony at the SP’s office. District SP L Subba Rayudu led the tributes by garlanding Potti Sreeramulu’s portrait. “Today, we remember a true patriot and champion of social justice,” the SP said.

The SP stressed the need to uphold Sreeramulu’s legacy by continuing the fight for the rights of the marginalised and oppressed. “As we honour his memory, let us commit ourselves to building a just, equal, and inclusive society,” he urged. Additional SPs Ravi Manoharachari and Srinivasulu, DSPs Ravindra Reddy and Chiranjeevi and other police personnel participated in the ceremony.