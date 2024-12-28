From SLV-3 to PSLV-C21…MMS played key role in India’s space journey

Tirupati: Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh, a statesman celebrated for his economic acumen and thoughtful leadership, shares an enduring bond with India’s space odyssey. His connection with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spans decades, beginning with his crucial role in its formative years and continuing through his unwavering support as Prime Minister.

During the early 1970s, as member (finance) of the Space Commission (1972-76), Dr Singh played a pivotal role in advancing India’s nascent space programme.

In 1976, he visited the Sriharikota Range (now Satish Dhawan Space Centre) to assess the technical facilities supporting the SLV-3 project, a milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in space technology.

At the time, ISRO was helmed by the visionary Prof Satish Dhawan, with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam spearheading the SLV-3 project. Dr Singh’s meticulous review and advocacy were instrumen-tal in securing government approval, propelling India’s early space missions forward.

Years later, as Prime Minister, Dr Singh’s connection with ISRO deepened, reflecting his com-mitment to India’s scientific and technological progress. On September 21, 2005, he unveiled a bust of Prof Satish Dhawan at Sriharikota, paying tribute to the architect of India’s space programme. The gesture underscored his recognition of the visionaries whose groundwork propelled India into the league of advanced spacefaring nations.

Dr Singh’s admiration for ISRO’s achievements was evident again on September 9, 2012, when he witnessed the successful launch of PSLV-C21. The mission marked yet another milestone for ISRO, and Dr Singh’s presence symbolised his unwavering support for the organisation’s endeavours.