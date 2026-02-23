Garuda Atlas strengthens long-term monitoring of Tirupati’s birdlife

Tirupati: The fifth round of the Garuda Atlas bird survey concluded in Tirupati on Sunday, revealing an impressive spread of birdlife across Tirupati and nearby habitats while adding fresh scientific records to the region’s growing avian database.

Originally launched in 2022 as the Tirupati Bird Atlas, the initiative was later renamed Garuda Atlas to reflect the city’s cultural identity and to encourage wider public participation. Over five survey cycles so far, volunteers and researchers have documented 274 bird species across the Tirupati landscape, with the latest exercise alone generating more than 55,000 individual bird sightings.

The project is led by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati in partnership with the Tirupati Nature Society (TNS) and the AP Forest Department. For systematic data collection, the entire study area is divided into 72 grids measuring 3×3 km each, with every grid further split into nine smaller sections. From each larger grid, one sub-section is randomly chosen for field surveys to ensure unbiased sampling.

Survey teams, typically comprising four to five members including at least one expert in bird identification and call recognition, carry out three-hour observation sessions following a uniform scientific protocol. All grids are covered within four days, allowing researchers to compare findings across different habitats under similar conditions.

A recent bird walk at Divyaramam yielded a major highlight when participants spotted the Indian Yellow Tit for the first time in the Tirupati region. Until now, the species had been recorded mainly in the northern stretches of the Nallamala Hills and the MM Hills, making the new sighting significant for understanding its distribution.

Observers also recorded the Shaheen Falcon, a cliff-nesting raptor, particularly along the Tirumala Ghat Road, where participants witnessed the bird actively hunting.

Other noteworthy species documented during the survey included the Yellow-throated Bulbul, Red-necked Falcon, Slaty-breasted Rail and Black Eagle — all pointing to the strong ecological diversity of the Tirupati landscape.

According to organisers, the long-term goal of the Garuda Atlas is to build continuous data sets that help track changes in bird populations and habitat health over time. The scientific design and data protocols are developed by researchers at Dr Robin’s Lab in IISER Tirupati, while field coordination and logistical support are handled jointly with TNS and the Forest Department.

The latest edition was coordinated by IISER’s Hareesha with support from TNS members S Pushya Mitra and P Ramachandra Reddy, drawing bird enthusiasts from across the country.