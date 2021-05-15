Get rid of social media accounts as they spread fear, panic

Tirupati: "The first thing one should do if affected by Coronavirus is to close all social media accounts, as they spread panic and fear. That's what we did", says 46-year-old banker Sreedhar Sagabala.



Explaining how the family members fought Covid, he told The Hans India that it is important to get rid of panic. He cited the example of his brother-in-law who died of Corona and cardiac arrest because of panic just a day before he was to be discharged from a private hospital in the City. He panicked seeing some people die in the hospital.

After attending his funeral, one after another in Sreedhar's family also tested positive. A total of six members, including his 72-year-old father, decided to get admitted in Sri Padmavathi Nilayam Covid Care Centre in the City, which helped him to come out of the deadly disease safely.

"It is fear and panic that causes more severity in the disease. The Covid care centres in the City, in particular Padmavathi Nilayam, have been focussing on this aspect, I believe. It is not a Covid centre but a temple. The divine atmosphere, cleanliness, pleasant services from doctors, staff and above all timely nutritious food and proper

medication all help patients to forget everything about the virus. Whenever we need their services they are with us", said a delighted Sreedhar.

He felt that Covid sucks away all the energy in patients and they are unable to do the daily chores. It is important that they need proper rest, peace of mind, timely food and care, which patients cannot get at home. During the entire stay, none of his family members felt that they had a virus in their bodies which helped a lot in the recovery process.

"I wanted to practice yoga and pranayama for many days, but could not do it in this busy life. The Covid period has come as a blessing in disguise for us, as we learnt yoga and pranayama and their importance which I will continue throughout my life", he said. He was all praise for the Covid care centre, particularly special officer S Lakshmi, who all made them forget how the days have passed away.