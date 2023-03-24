Govt aims to eliminate TB in the country by 2025

Several programmes were organised in Tirupati to mark the World Tuberculosis Day on Friday. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy led the rally organised by district medical and health department from Ruia hospital to SV Medical College (SVMC) while SVIMS and SVMC organised two separate awareness programmes. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that elimination of tuberculosis was the main aim of the government and paying special attention towards achieving this goal. Efforts were on to treat the patients having low and medium symptoms of TB so that they will be completely cured in six months.





He added that it will take upto two years' time for those having severe symptoms to completely come out of disease and they are being provided medicines till then and nutrition supplements with the help of voluntary organisations and CSR funds. He felt the need to create awareness on TB as everyone should know the symptoms of the disease. Out of 5,729 patients identified since April 2022 and 5,268 were given treatment. Of them, HIV tests were conducted on 5,261 patients. In total, 4,916 patients have fully recovered from TB. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, Dr Srinivasa rao, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan and Ruia Superintendent Dr Nagamuneendrudu took part in the rally.





At SVIMS, Director Dr B Vengamma said that TB was a communicable disease that spreads from one person to other. The government of India has been implementing the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) through which diagnosis, distribution of free medicines and other activities are being taken up. Elimination of TB is a social responsibility. SVIMS has been providing medicines to TB patients through DOTS under the NTEP programme. The government has set a goal to eliminate TB in the country by 2025. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan said that in the past, diagnosis of TB used to take eight weeks whereas now it can be diagnosed within 90 minutes. Principal Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Babu and Dr Harikrishna participated. At SVMC, essay writing and drawing competitions on TB related aspects were held.