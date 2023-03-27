Govt committed to economic progress of women: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: The YSRCP government is committed to the economic development of women and see that every eligible women avail the development initiatives to stand on their legs, said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

He was speaking at a meeting held at Jeevakona on Sunday for the disbursement of cheques towards YSR Aasara scheme third tranche to the women beneficiaries.

Stating that the YSR Aasara scheme is a boon to the women as it helps them achieve economic independence essential for women development, he said in Tirupati city, 28,763 women were covered under Aasara providing Rs 126 crore to 3,227 women SHGs.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all the assurances he had given to the people,'' he said adding that after the YSRCP government came to power, a total of Rs 3.32 lakh crore rupees had been directly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. It is the only government in the country providing fee reimbursement and also the hostel charges, he pointed out.

Dwelling at length on the government welfare schemes, he said in Tirupati, 25,000 house sites were provided to homeless poor in the city to have their own houses under Jagananna Housing programme. Mayor Dr R Sirisha said Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to the woes of women in his padayatra after coming to power taking concrete steps for women development. Municipal Commissioner Anupa Anjali, Corporators Koteswaramma, Aadam Radha Reddy, Bokam Anilkumar, Sankaranarayana and other officials were present.