Govt pressure led to death of Satish, alleges Karunakara Reddy

Tirupati: Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy has expressed deep concern over the death of former TTD AVSO Satish Kumar, alleging that the officer was driven to suicide due to unbearable pressure and harassment during the CID investigation.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Karunakara Reddy stated that Satish Kumar was mentally disturbed by the continuous interrogation and humiliation faced in connection with the Parakamani case.

He alleged that government officials had deliberately forced Satish Kumar to take his name in the inquiry. “An honest officer’s life has been lost due to deliberate pressure. This is not suicide but a result of political harassment,” he said.

The former chairman accused CID officers, including DSPs Venugopal and Ganapati Bhopal, of using abusive language and causing distress to the officer. He questioned the involvement of Lakshmana Rao, who is not officially part of the CID team, in the interrogation process. He also alleged that the ongoing CID inquiry is being conducted in violation of court directions and influenced by political motives.

Bhumana Karunakara Reddy demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for an impartial investigation.

He said attempts are being made to falsely implicate him in the case and to defame him politically. He further called on the government to identify and take action against those responsible for pushing Satish Kumar to this extreme step and expressed condolences to the officer’s family.