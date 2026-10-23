GPS tracking leads police to missing RTC bus

Tirupati: A hire bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was recovered by police after it went missing from Tirupati Central Bus Station in the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle was traced towards Nandyal using its GPS system, leading to its interception by Chagalamarri police.

East police registered a case after the incident came to light when the driver returned to the bus station around 3.30 am to take the vehicle out and found it missing. The bus, associated with Governor Pet depot in Vijayawada, had arrived in Tirupati on October 20 evening. After parking it on the premises of the central bus station, driver Nageswara Rao and the conductor went to the rest room.

When the driver returned a few hours later, the bus was nowhere to be found. He immediately alerted the vehicle’s owner, Venkateswara Rao, and RTC officials about the disappearance. Following their instructions, the driver approached East police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and initiated action to trace the missing vehicle.

Meanwhile, the owner used the bus’s GPS tracking system to establish its location. The tracking data indicated that the vehicle was moving in the direction of Nandyal. He promptly passed on the information to police, helping them narrow down the search.

Acting on the alert, Chagalamarri police intercepted the bus and took it into custody. A suspect identified as Vishnu, reportedly from Maharashtra, was also detained along with the vehicle. The incident has raised questions about how the bus was taken from the busy central bus station while it was parked on the premises. Further details about the circumstances in which the vehicle was removed and the suspect’s alleged role are yet to emerge. East police are investigating the case.