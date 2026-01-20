Grand R-Day celebrations planned at Tirupati parade ground

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed all the departments concerned to work in close coordination to ensure grand and smooth conduct of 77th Republic Day celebrations.

A review meeting was held on Monday at the Collectorate, which was attended by District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, and other senior officials. The meeting focused on preparations for the Republic Day celebrations scheduled for January 26.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the main celebrations will be held at the Police Parade Ground. He instructed the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to take overall supervision of the event. The Police Department was asked to make arrangements for security, unfurling the national flag, stage decoration, and the parade. Seating arrangements will be handled by the Urban Tahsildar, while the District Education Officer (DEO) will oversee cultural programmes by students.

The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was directed to arrange first aid and emergency medical services. Sanitation and drinking water facilities will be ensured by the Municipal Commissioner and the Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer.

The APSPDCL authorities were instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the programme.

The Collector also directed departments to set up stalls and tableaux highlighting government welfare and development schemes. The Information and Public Relations Department was asked to compile progress reports of various departments, prepare the official speech note, and supervise the public address system. Departments were further instructed to identify employees with outstanding performance and submit their details to the Collector’s office immediately.

Emphasising teamwork, the Collector urged all departments to complete their assigned duties efficiently through mutual coordination. Trainee Collector Raghuvanshi, Additional SP Ravimanohara Chary, DSPs, Tirupati RDO Rama Mohan, DWMA PD Srinivasa Prasad, TUDA Secretary N Srikanth Babu, DEO KVN Kumar, DIPRO Guruswamy Chetty, and other district officials were present at the meeting.