Happy women create healthy, prosperous society: TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi

Tirupati: The International Women's Day was celebrated in a grand manner by the women folk of TTD at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Mata Ramyananda Bharati Swamini, Peethadheeswari of Sri Shakti Peetham, who graced the occasion in her Anugraha Bhashanam, said women are being worshipped in India and this great culture was a role model to the world. JEO(H&E) Sada Bhargavi enlightened the women about how to overcome societal challenges with courage and commitment. She also played an audio clip from Kurukshetra war and said even Lord Krishna informs all of us that if a woman was not happy then it ends up in war. For a society to be healthy and prosperous, a woman should be happy, she concluded.

Earlier JEO Veerabrahmam during his welcoming address called upon the women to think about personal health safety. "Due to family responsibilities, a woman never cares about her personal health security. A society will be healthy only if a woman is healthy," he maintained. IAS Goutami, IPS Sarita, organic farmer Obulamma, philanthropist Ratna Reddy, International Hockey player Rajani spoke on the occasion and delivered valuable messages.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy's spouse Swarnalatha Reddy, was the chief guest of the function.

Later, Sri Padmavathi Vidya Prakasini award was conferred to Dr K Rajeswari Murthy,102, in absentia. On behalf of her Dr D M Premavathi received the award. Rajeswari settled in US, as the first principal of TTD SPW College laid a strong foundation for the college to develop as the best college in the state, attracting students from all the district and also made a munificent contribution to the college. Earlier, an audio-visual on 25 women belonging to various fields was made while the light display by women employees as a tribute to women, on the occasion stood as a highlight of the event. Later TTD Padma Awards were given to meritorious women employees. Retired women employees and blood donors were also felicitated on the occasion followed by prize winners of competitions.

In the evening, cultural programmes were performed by women employees which included Yoga, Skit on women empowerment, fancy dress, Sri Krishna Tulabharam epic drama, classical dances, allured the audience. Welfare Officer Snehalata supervised the arrangements. All women officers, doctors and others were present.