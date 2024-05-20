Heavy rush continues in Tirumala

Tirumala: Heavy pilgrim rush has been continuing in Tirumala for the past three days. Mid-summer vacation rush in May has reached its peak this weekend as almost all academic examinations were completed across the country. TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the multitude of visiting pilgrims by erecting barricades for outside lines starting at Kalyana Vedika in an outer ring road that stretches to nearly 5 km. Continuous supply of Annaprasadam, water distribution at various points all through the stretch up to Krishna Teja Circle with the help of Srivari Seva volunteers has been ensured in outside lines.

Medical teams supplied medicines and ORS packets to the needy devotees through battery operated buggys. Under the instructions of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, all senior officers led by JEO Veerabrahmam, have been put on round-the-clock surveillance in Tirumala to ensure hassle free arrangements to pilgrims.

It’s taking about 24 hours for devotees, who are entering lines at Octopus Circle, as per 5 pm reports on Sunday evening.