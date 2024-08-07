Hyderabad boy rescued by Tirupati police

Tirupati: Tirupati district police rescued a minor boy Maheedhar Reddy who was reported to be missing from Meerpet in Hyderabad.

The boy was found sitting in melancholy at Sri Hari bus stand by the RTC outpost police. The police after providing him food cajoled and elicited information from him.

The boy who went along with his brother Mounemdra Reddy to tuition did not return home and went away from the tuition class without informing anybody. The parents who found the boy did not return from the tuition class enquired with the teacher but in vain. After enquiring with his friends and others, the parents lodged a complaint with Meerpet police.

Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu said the boy carrying Rs 1,000, money which he saved left Hyderabad by train and reached Tirupati. He went to Tirumala for darshan after after darshan he came to Tirupati and was in RTC bus station in a confused state unable to decide where to go. Based on the information from the boy, East CI Ravi Manoharachari contacted his parents and informed them that the boy is safe in Tirupati with the police. The boy will be handed over to the parents who came here, bringing an end to the two-day high drama much to the relief of the parents who were happy to get their son back.