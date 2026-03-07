IIT Tirupati’s Tachyon fest to inspire young minds with science outreach

Tirupati: IndianInstitute of Technology Tirupati is organising a two-day science outreach programme for school, undergraduate and graduate students as part of its annual technical fest Tachyon 2026 on March 7-8, aimed at sparking curiosity and promoting interest in emerging technologies among young learners. It provides an opportunity for school students to experience the academic environment of IITs which aims to inspire young minds and encourage them to pursue scientific learning and innovation.

The event, organised by the institute’s Technical Affairs Council, will provide a platform for students to showcase technological innovations, research projects and problem-solving abilities through competitions, project exhibitions, workshops and technical interactions.

Dr Thyagarajan of IIT Tirupati told The Hans India that students from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will present ideas across domains such as artificial intelligence, robotics, programming and engineering design. The fest will feature competitions, project displays and interactive sessions designed to encourage creativity, interdisciplinary collaboration and hands-on learning.

As part of the outreach initiative, school students will participate in interactive sessions and technology demonstrations on topics such as robotics, line-follower robots, drone technology and hands-on robot building, along with quizzes.

Participants will also be taken on a guided tour of the campus, including research laboratories, classrooms and the sports complex. A special session on drone technology will introduce students to the science behind drones, their key components, design principles and flight mechanisms, followed by a live demonstration.

The programme also includes a visit to Cosmos, where students will learn scientific concepts through interactive explanations. A quiz session will test their understanding, with prizes awarded to winners. Another highlight is a demonstration of the Nagavati cart, a go-kart platform developed at the institute.

On the second day, the focus will shift to electronics and embedded systems. Students will be introduced to the basics of microcontrollers and their role in modern electronic devices and automation systems. This will be followed by a quiz and a hands-on session where participants can interact with microcontroller setups and observe how simple programs control hardware components. Students will also explore various laboratories on campus to gain exposure to the research environment at the institute.

The fest will host competitions such as Code Clash, a competitive programming event, and CTF, an ethical hacking challenge, with participation from eight colleges across the State. Another highlight of the fest is an interactive astrophotography workshop by noted astrophotographer Virender Singh.