India Star Icon Kids Achievers Award for Tirupati lad

Tirupati: Yoga Association of Chittoor district president S Srinivasulu Naidu said Divyananda,8, has achieved prestigious India Star Icon Kids Achievers Award–2022.

Naidu speaking to The Hans India said Divyananda participated in the national-level competitions on April 28 held by National Academy for Art Education of Pune.

They conducted the competitions online where Divyananda performed his best resulting in achieving prestigious national award, he said and added that he has been training him at his institute for more than a year. Naidu said he found immense interest of the boy in learning Yoga which only made him to achieve national level award at very tender age.

He explained that the medal, memento and certificates reached here through courier on Wednesday as the boy's parents Vonti Praveen Kumar and Bindu could not attend in person to the award giving function held at Pune last month.