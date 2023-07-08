Jagananna Suraksha, a boon to residents: Civic chief Bhargav Teja

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Teja on Friday described Jagananna Suraksha programme as a boon to the residents of Kurnool town.

Addressing a programme organised at 19th ward of 4th class employees’ colony in Kurnool town on Friday, he said that the residents now can avail necessary certificates at their doorstep and they need not run from pillar to post to get the certificates.

The commissioner said that several people were facing problems to get certificates like caste, income, birth and death besides others by making rounds to the revenue and concerned offices. In fact, it was a lengthy process that people have to apply at Mee Seva centres and later go to the concerned office and wait for days together to get the required certificates.

Under Jaganna Suraksha, he said people can get all those certificates at their doorstep free of cost. They need not pay a single pie for getting the certificates. The secretariat employees would first conduct a door-to-door survey and enquire about the required certificates from the residents. Later they will suggest the residents to avail those required certificates after approaching the ward secretariat.

The Commissioner said that several people, who are eligible to get government welfare schemes, were not included in the schemes, due to non-availability of certificates.

Now, the people can avail all those needed certificates at their doorstep, stated the Commissioner.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswara also participated in the meeting. Later the MLA, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner handed over the certificates to the beneficiaries.