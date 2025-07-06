Live
JC inspects construction works of TUDA Towers
Tirupati: TUDA Vice-Chairman and JC Shubham Bansal on Saturday along with engineering officials inspected the TUDA Towers which are under construction.
The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) took up the prestigious commercial cum housing project at a cost of approximately Rs 300 cr. The proposed building complex will have 230 flats including two bedrooms (42), three bedrooms (152) and four bedrooms (32). The ground and first floors meant for entirely commercial purposes will have 27 shops.
The Joint Collector directed the contractor to speed up the works and officials should inspect the works on daily basis. He wanted the officials to ensure quality in construction work and also complete the works as per schedule.
Secretary Dr N V Sreekanth Babu, SE Krishna Reddy, Advisor Ramakrishna Rao and EE Raveendraiah were present.