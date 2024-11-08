JSP demands inquiry into irregularities in tourism department

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal demanded an inquiry into the irregularities in the tourism department during YSRCP rule.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Kiran Royal alleged that with the support of the then Tourism Minister RK Roja, darshan ticket quota allotted to the tourism department was misused. Tickets were sold on high rates to the pilgrims for darshan and by producing fake records inflating the number of bus operators and pilgrims, more tickets were obtained under the tourism department quota, which were sold at higher price, he criticised.

Alleging that YSRCP leaders had earned lot of money in this scam, Kiran Royal said that he will

see all those involved in the scam will be punished and the money collected by the YSRCP leaders from pilgrims will be remitted in Srivari hundi.