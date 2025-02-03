Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
Judicial probe into Tirupati stampede incident gains momentum
Former judge of AP High Court Justice M Satyana-rayana Murthy visits the spot
Tirupati: The judicial inquiry into the tragic stampede incident that took place in Tirupati on January 8 is progressing, with former AP High Court judge Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy leading the investigation.
The judge arrived in the city a couple of days ago and visited the incident site at Bairagipatteda on Saturday to gather first-hand information.
Justice Murthy has been provided an office at the Collectorate, where he is supported by a dedicated staff. On Sunday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Tirupati Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju have reportedly met with the judge at his office to provide insights into the circumstances that led to the stampede, which claimed six lives.
Additionally, the judge has summoned doctors from Ruia Hospital and SVIMS to obtain details about the victims, in-cluding their injuries at the time of admission, their condition during treatment, and their status at the time of dis-charge.
At Padmavathi Park, the site of the incident during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens, Justice Murthy conducted a thorough inspection. He examined the main gate where the stampede occurred, along with the smaller adjacent gate, questioning staff about their usage for crowd control.
The judge also sought clarity on the movement of devotees - specifically, which gate they used to enter and exit the park and how they proceeded to the token distribution counters.
In the immediate aftermath of the stampede, the govern-ment suspended DSP Ramana Kumar and TTD’s SV Goshala director Harinatha Reddy, who
were responsible for
managing the crowd at Padmavathi Park.
Additionally, TTD
Joint Executive Officer
M Gowthami, former
Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and former TTD
Chief Vigilance and
Security Officer S Sridhar were transferred.
More disciplinary actions may follow based on the findings of the judicial commission once its final report is submitted to the government.