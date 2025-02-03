Judicial probe into Tirupati stampede incident gains momentum

Tirupati: The judicial inquiry into the tragic stampede incident that took place in Tirupati on January 8 is progressing, with former AP High Court judge Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy leading the investigation.

The judge arrived in the city a couple of days ago and visited the incident site at Bairagipatteda on Saturday to gather first-hand information.

Justice Murthy has been provided an office at the Collectorate, where he is supported by a dedicated staff. On Sunday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Tirupati Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju have reportedly met with the judge at his office to provide insights into the circumstances that led to the stampede, which claimed six lives.

Additionally, the judge has summoned doctors from Ruia Hospital and SVIMS to obtain details about the victims, in-cluding their injuries at the time of admission, their condition during treatment, and their status at the time of dis-charge.

At Padmavathi Park, the site of the incident during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens, Justice Murthy conducted a thorough inspection. He examined the main gate where the stampede occurred, along with the smaller adjacent gate, questioning staff about their usage for crowd control.

The judge also sought clarity on the movement of devotees - specifically, which gate they used to enter and exit the park and how they proceeded to the token distribution counters.

In the immediate aftermath of the stampede, the govern-ment suspended DSP Ramana Kumar and TTD’s SV Goshala director Harinatha Reddy, who

were responsible for

managing the crowd at Padmavathi Park.

Additionally, TTD

Joint Executive Officer

M Gowthami, former

Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and former TTD

Chief Vigilance and

Security Officer S Sridhar were transferred.

More disciplinary actions may follow based on the findings of the judicial commission once its final report is submitted to the government.